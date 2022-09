PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.

A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.

On Sunday afternoon, Stations 225, 227, 222 were alerted to the 300-blk of Bon Air Rd for a partial structural collapse... Posted by Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Sunday, September 25, 2022

The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it.

No one was injured in the incident.