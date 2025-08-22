Fundraiser at Nesbit's Lanes to support Plum man after recent ALS diagnosis

A bowling alley in Plum is looking to give back to a beloved bowler despite an unexpected closure.

Nesbit's Lanes in Plum shut down for three months after a massive tree went crashing through its roof in early February.

"We were devastated for Anthony," says Jen Mascaro, a regular bowler at Nesbit's Lanes. "He's been working so hard to get this place renovated."

Anthony Tierno had owned Nesbit's Lanes for less than a year when the damage from the falling tree forced the bowling alley to shut down one-third of the business.

"It was tough. We had to move a lot of our leagues around. We lost a lot of our business," says Tierno.

However, that was not the only tragedy the bowling community was facing. Tierno said that around the same time that the tree fell, a former Nesbit's employee learned that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Matt Tomlinson has bowled in our bowling center for years and years, as well as his family," Tierno said. "My first instinct was, we have to do something for them. With the tree falling and finding out we had to close for the summer, it was nerve-wracking. I didn't know if we could fit it in or not."

After three long months, on Aug. 18, Nesbit's Lanes held a celebration marking its grand reopening. Now, a fundraiser for Thomlinson has been scheduled for Sunday.

"At 34, Matt was diagnosed with ALS," reads a flyer posted to Nesbit's Lanes Facebook page. "As a husband and a father to two young children this devastating disease is slowing taking away the things he loves most. Matt was once an avid bowler, hunter, fisherman and someone who loves to build things and work with his hands. With the loss of muscle and strength in his hands he has not lost his sense of humor. Matt is lighthearted in spirit and always quick with a joke (mostly at his own expense). He continues to show us that stubbornness and determination he can fight through anything. No one should have to fight this battle alone!"

Tierno said 100% of what they make across three shifts of bowling will go to Tomlinson's family.

"That's amazing," says Mascaro. "I'm sure this was not a cheap renovation, and not something he accounted for. So, for him to open up his doors for someone in need is amazing, and that just shows the type of person that Anthony is."

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tierno said there will also be a 50/50 raffle and a basket drawing, as well as tip and donation boards.