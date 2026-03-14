Saving on shipping when shopping online | Frugal Friday

Here's a scenario far too many people have found themselves in: you're shopping online, the cart is full, and the shipping costs are full price. Suddenly, you're rethinking the entire purchase.

Some simple advice can help you save before checkout: Leave it, look, and live chat.

Waiting on purchasing can save you money

Let's start with "leave it."

According to our friend and get it for less guru Andrea Woroch, "abandoning" your cart can actually lead to saving money. A lot of retailers will try to get you to come back and finish the purchase by offering a discount.

It could require some patience, though, because oftentimes, it takes more than a day.

I found that it worked on Etsy, and Woroch said it has worked on sites such as Overstock.com and Wayfair.

It's not a guarantee, but plenty of places want to keep you as a shopper, so they'll find a way to get you to come back, even if it means a lower price.

Search the internet for prices and discounts

This is more than just comparing items being sold on different websites; it includes some social media sleuthing and a little bit of creativity.

You can start with general codes like "WELCOME10," "HELLO15," or "FREESHIP." Playing around with different numbers and words can often unlock common coupon codes for new users. On holidays, you might even see more codes starting with "CYBER" or "BLACKFRIDAY."

There's also the resource of social media. Some savvy Redditors are always on the hunt for discounts.

Finally, another great resource on the internet is your email. Whether it's signing up for a retailer's newsletter, which can get you up to 25% off, or signing up for text message updates, the discounts come right to your inbox.

The same can be said for signing up for a coupon site such as Coupon Cabin. That will send you in the direction of the best deals, and oftentimes, it'll automatically apply them at checkout!

Just ask for a discount, it can't hurt!

Most websites today have live chat features where you can speak with a customer service representative or a hotline you can call.

These are a hidden gem when it comes to discounts. There's no secret sauce here; you can simply ask if there are any coupons available or if they can offer you a discount.

Woroch said to be direct, but polite, asking something as simple as, "Do you have any coupons available for free shipping?" or "Is there any way I could get a one-time free shipping code for this purchase?"

It might not work, but it also might!