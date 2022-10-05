Friends, family, state leaders gather to say goodbye to Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders, family, and friends gathered on Tuesday to say their goodbyes to Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice and Pittsburgh native Max Baer.
Governor Tom Wolf was among those at the public memorial at Duquesne University's Power Center.
Baer was set to retire from the court at the end of the year.
He was 74.
