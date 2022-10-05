Watch CBS News
Local News

Friends, family, state leaders gather to say goodbye to Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Friends, family, and state leaders honor Max Baer
Friends, family, and state leaders honor Max Baer 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders, family, and friends gathered on Tuesday to say their goodbyes to Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice and Pittsburgh native Max Baer. 

RELATED STORIES:

Governor Tom Wolf was among those at the public memorial at Duquesne University's Power Center. 

Baer was set to retire from the court at the end of the year. 

He was 74.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 5:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.