Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice, dies at age 74

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Max Baer, has died.

According to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, he died suddenly at his home near Pittsburgh.

"This is a tremendous loss for the Court and all of Pennsylvania," said now Chief Justice Debra Todd, who is the longest serving justice on the court.

Mr. Baer was set to retire at the end of the year as he would reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

He was sworn in as chief justice last year and was first elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2003.

Baer was a Pittsburgh native who graduated from Pitt in 1971 and Duquesne Law School in 1975.

He was 74 years old.