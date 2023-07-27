Free summer concerts are like Christmas in July

Noble Environmental Christmas in July: Crawford Swimming Pool and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tis' the season for celebrating, albeit six months early! Noble Environmental, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is the parent company of County Hauling and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. Noble is making $20,000 in donations to area organizations this summer. Noble Environmental is committed to corporate citizenship and wants to recognize the good work being done in the communities they serve with industry-leading environmental services.

Congratulations to our awardees including Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series. Guests can enjoy free concerts in the park all summer. Concerts are scheduled at Cedar Creek and Twin Lakes Parks throughout the summer and feature local musicians and groups.

Many concerts take place at the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater. The Rusnock Amphitheater is located in the Peach Plaza Expansion Area across from 1087 Georges Station Road in Greensburg.

Saturday, August 19 is County Fest with acts including Tim Litvin and the Nature Boy Band, Christian Beck and Andy Davis.

September 9 is Bluegrass Fest with acts including Black Diamond Bluegrass, Middleground Bluegrass and Midnight Rooster.

And don't miss Adam Leaonard and Willow Hill on September 23.

Congratulations to all the awardees:

Wyano Athletic Association, South Huntingdon Township

Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series

Canonsburg Education and Cultural Institute

Crawford Swimming Pool, Shaler

Cecil Township Parks and Recreation

Chartiers Park Fitness Trail, Bridgeville

German-Masontown Park, McCellandtown

Plum Borough Police Department

Cecil Township Recreation

Visit www.NobleEnviro.com to learn more about our innovative technologies.