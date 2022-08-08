Watch CBS News
Local News

Free dental clinic in Pittsburgh offering care for kids

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Health Smiles For Miles free dental clinic offering care for kids today and tomorrow
Health Smiles For Miles free dental clinic offering care for kids today and tomorrow 00:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A free mobile dental clinic is in Pittsburgh to help make sure kids get the oral care they need.

Healthy Smiles for Miles is parked outside the Allegheny Alliance Church on East Ohio Street until 5 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the clinic will be outside the Senior Care Plaza on Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dental service, including X-rays, cleanings and full exams, will be available to children on Medicaid and people 20 years or younger insured by Highmark Wholecare.

"We try to get them in front of a dentist to get any treatment that they need, there are diagnostic and preventative services here, and then we work to assist to get them any follow-up care with local dentists," said Courtney Dickinson with United Concordia Dental.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.