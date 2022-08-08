Free dental clinic in Pittsburgh offering care for kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A free mobile dental clinic is in Pittsburgh to help make sure kids get the oral care they need.

Healthy Smiles for Miles is parked outside the Allegheny Alliance Church on East Ohio Street until 5 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the clinic will be outside the Senior Care Plaza on Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dental service, including X-rays, cleanings and full exams, will be available to children on Medicaid and people 20 years or younger insured by Highmark Wholecare.

"We try to get them in front of a dentist to get any treatment that they need, there are diagnostic and preventative services here, and then we work to assist to get them any follow-up care with local dentists," said Courtney Dickinson with United Concordia Dental.