Free Christmas tree pickup for Butler Township residents

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Attention folks living in Butler Township, you have another way to get rid of Christmas trees.

Just put your tree at the end of the driveway with the rest of your trash and the township will haul it away for free.

Cut down your tree if it's longer than seven feet. Otherwise, they won't pick it up.

The collection runs through the end of January.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 4:34 PM

