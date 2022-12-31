Free Christmas tree pickup for Butler Township residents
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Attention folks living in Butler Township, you have another way to get rid of Christmas trees.
Just put your tree at the end of the driveway with the rest of your trash and the township will haul it away for free.
Cut down your tree if it's longer than seven feet. Otherwise, they won't pick it up.
The collection runs through the end of January.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.