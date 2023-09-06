Frazier Community Library holds grand reopening after eviction from high school

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Frazier Community Library had its grand reopening on Wednesday after it was evicted from the high school earlier this year.

The Fraizer Community Library and Frazier School District Library shared the same place at the high school in Perryopolis but the school board voted to take full control of it, leaving the town without a library for the first time in six decades.

When Mary Fuller Frazier died in 1946, she left a lot of her considerable fortune to her hometown of Perryopolis for a library. The town and school district agreed to make the library at the high school a public one, but the arrangement ended when a security study of the school came back and called the library "an area of concern" because of some doors that join the library to the school.

The library is now located in the old Leader Store on Liberty Street.

"While this temporary location is much smaller in size, we offer it up as an inviting and cozy little book nook for all ages," the library said on Facebook.