Franco Harris: Heinz History Center cancels special Immaculate Reception program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first event planned to celebrate the Immaculate Reception on Thursday has been canceled.

The Heinz History Center canceled the "Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later" program after Harris' death on Wednesday. The center made the decision "out of respect for his family," according to Brady Smith, the center's director of marketing and communications.

Smith said ticket holders will receive more information, but the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will remain open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be allowed to enter free of charge.

Thursday's event was set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the catch that changed a city and a franchise. Harris and members of the 1972 Steelers were scheduled to reflect on the game and share stories about the play.

Harris was set to be the centerpiece of the event, but organizers determined that canceling the event was the best decision at this time.

"He's the embodiment of the can-do spirit and the determination and the friendliness, the brotherliness of our community," President and CEO of the Heinz History Center Andy Masich said. "We're gonna miss him."

On Saturday, a public event is planned at the Immaculate Reception monument, which has turned into a memorial. Then at halftime of the Steelers-Raiders game at Acrisure Stadium, Franco's career and legacy will be honored. His No. 32 jersey will also be retired.

Regarding Saturday's events, KDKA-TV was told that the Rooney family and the Steelers organization are in touch with Harris' family and will make any adjustments, if needed, based on their wishes.