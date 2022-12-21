Steeler Nation mourns legendary running back Franco Harris

Steeler Nation mourns legendary running back Franco Harrisget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris has died.
His death comes just days before the Steelers were set to retire his number ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
Pro Football Hall of Fame issues statement remembering Franco
With the news of Franco Harris' passing, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has released a statement, you can read the full statement below.
"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today.
We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.
The Hall of Fame and historians everywhere will tell Franco's football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field.
My heart and prayers go out to his wife, Dana, an equally incredible person, a special friend to the Hall and someone who cares so deeply for Franco's Hall of Fame teammates."
Harris was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.
The Hall of Fame also said that the flags at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff today in memory of Franco.
'Confirmation you were back on black and gold soil:' Josh Taylor remembers Franco
Franco Harris was a proud and happy man and to KDKA-TV Sports' reporter and anchor Josh Taylor, that's what defined him.
"He loved talking about playing at Penn State, he was proud to be a Penn State alumnus, but he loved to tell you
anything, anything, involving being a Pittsburgh Steeler and being in Pittsburgh," Josh recalled. "That was the thing he loved discussing the most, it could be any topic, it could be any story, but if you asked him about the Immaculate Reception, his eyes would just light up."
For Pittsburghers of a certain age, Franco Harris was, is, and always will be the Steelers and to Josh, that's the legacy Franco leaves behind.
"When you grew up in the generation I grew up in, I'm in my early-40s, so you were alive for latter the part of Franco Harris' career, but you weren't alive for the Immaculate Reception, you weren't alive for the lion's share of his career, but you were told by older siblings, you were told by your parents, you were told by your grandparents, those stories were always passed down," Josh recalled.
The iconic statue at the Pittsburgh International Airport right next to the first President of the United States, George Washington, for Pittsburghers, was a sign you were home.
"If you were a Pittsburgh ex-pat, and you even came back to visit, once you got to Pittsburgh International Airport and you were coming down that escalator, one of the first things you saw that reminded you were home - was that Franco Harris statue," Josh said. "That was your confirmation you were back on black and gold soil."
'No last name necessary.'
NBC's Peter King summed up Franco Harris' death well, saying "No last name necessary."
'He was just one of the nicest guys:' Rich Walsh reflects on Harris' legacy
Pittsburgh woke up to shocking and saddening news on Wednesday morning, learning that legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris had died at age 72.
The news comes just days before the team was set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as retire Harris' number 32 jersey number.
"He was just one of the nicest guys...he's the kind of guy that would talk to anyone, you could go up to him and shake his hand and you could talk to him about anything and he would sit there and listen to you," KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh said. "He's one of the most recognizable Steelers of all time. Just a great human being."
Franco Harris' number 32 has not been issued since 1982, which was his last season, and 32 is set to become just the third number to be retired in Steelers' history, joining Ernie Stautner's 70, and "Mean" Joe Greene's 75.
"The timing is kind of incredible, which makes this even more sad and devastating news," Rich said. "Not too many people get their number retired by the Steelers and that was going to happen for him. They had a big halftime presentation planned, and I'm sure they're still going to go through with it in some way, I don't know."
Even though Harris' catch in 1972 against the Raiders has been considered the greatest play in NFL history, he leaves behind a legacy that touches so much more than just football.
But the Immaculate Reception is bigger than just the man, the team, and the play.
"He's going to be remembered for so many things," Rich said. "He was a legendary football player, with four Super Bowl rings, he was an MVP, leads the Steelers in rushing over 11,000 yards, but that one play, everyone in the country and even the world, know Franco Harris."
Even with all of that, Franco the person was just as valuable as Franco the football player.
"If there was a charity, he was there, he was helping out, he was just a great person."
Franco Harris, dead at 72
Legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris has died.
KDKA has confirmed the news with Harris' family early Wednesday morning.
An immediate cause of death was not made available.