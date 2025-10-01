Fox Chapel Area School District proposes new competitive balance plan for high school football

The Fox Chapel Area School District has proposed a new competitive balance plan for high school football in western Pennsylvania that would classify teams by roster size and winning records instead of by enrollment.

Fox Chapel athletic director Mike O'Brien has been pushing for a change to the competitive balance formula and the district's proposed plan that was recently sent to the WPIAL was released on Tuesday.

Under the proposed plan from Fox Chapel, football teams in the WPIAL would be broken down into seven different divisions based on "a team's current and past performances, roster numbers, and a program's current standing."

"We need to evolve," O'Brien said. "We need to meet these student-athletes and teams where they are and consider other factors when placing teams in categories."

The release of the proposed plan comes after competitive balance made headlines when Baldwin and Fox Chapel each asked opponents to shorten their scheduled games, citing player safety.

District Superintendent Dr. Mary Catherine Reljac said Fox Chapel player injuries increased last year as the team's season progressed, adding that injuries on the field can impact academic performance.

"It was highly concerning to me as a superintendent who is charged with keeping children safe," Reljac said. "It continues to be concerning to me this year. When there is not competitive balance for teams, the chance for injuries is significantly greater."

O'Brien said that moving forward under the proposed plan would address program safety and viability concerns and also promote a more robust and vibrant football culture in the area.

Fox Chapel, who have submitted two prior proposals on the subject that were each rejected by the WPIAL, have requested a meeting with the league's football committee.

KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that WPIAL chief executive officer Vince Sortino said the league is constantly looking at different ideas and solutions and will continue to do so.

Fox Chapel's proposed league breakdown

Under Fox Chapel's new proposal that's been submitted to the WPIAL, the district suggested conferences based on geography, competitive balance, and roster size.

Playoff qualification under the proposed system would be based on a weighted points system.

Here's the suggested breakdown of leagues and conferences with each school's roster size.

League 1

Peters Township (80), Upper St. Clair (100+), Seneca Valley (90), Pine-Richland (81), North Allegheny (100+), Central Catholic (100+)

Canon-McMillan (69), Mt. Lebanon (54), Moon (94), South Fayette (69), North Hills (70), Bethel Park (55)

Hempfield (71), Norwin (64), Penn-Trafford (74), Gateway (71), Woodland Hills (77), Penn Hills (58)

League 2

McKeesport (72), West Allegheny (55), Montour (65), Trinity (65), Thomas Jefferson (100)

Aliquippa (42), Belle Vernon (39), Central Valley (54), North Catholic (52), Avonworth (55)

New Castle (62), Mars (64), Plum (70), Kiski Area (40), Franklin Regional (62)

League 3

Chartiers Valley (58), Ringgold (47), Laurel Highlands (48), West Mifflin (53), Latrobe (75), Connellsville (57)

Beaver (42), Baldwin (35), Imani Christian (37), Hopewell (52), Blackhawk (54)

Hampton (56), Shaler (64), Fox Chapel (57), Armstrong (63), Butler (63)

League 4

Highlands (57), Freeport (42), Shady Side Academy (39), Knoch (44), Steel Valley (50), Indiana (44)

Ambridge (42), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (52), Riverside (37), Ellwood City (39), Western Beaver (38), Bishop Canevin (37)

Elizabeth Forward (44), Southmoreland (39), Seton LaSalle (46), Washington (40), Mt. Pleasant (60)

League 5

Apollo-Ridge (48), Deer Lakes (42), Burrell (55), Derry (41), Ligonier Valley (41), Keystone Oaks (40)

East Allegheny (40), McGuffey (43), Waynesburg (35), South Allegheny (42), Clairton (33), South Park (48)

Greensburg Central Catholic (20), Greensburg Salem (24), Albert Gallatin (36), Yough (43), Uniontown (47)

South Side (35), Laurel (41), Neshannock (41), Union (33), Quaker Valley (30)

League 6

Riverview (34), Leechburg (27), Valley (43), Cornell (31), Monessen (29), Jeannette (25)

Beth-Center (29), Bentworth (27), West Greene (29), Jefferson-Morgan (35), California (NA), Avella (22)

Fort Cherry (40), Carlynton (24), Burgettstown (NA), Chartiers-Houston (33), Brentwood (28), Serra Catholic (25)

Freedom (32), Shenango (27), Beaver Falls (35), Mohawk (36), New Brighton (34), Northgate (31)

League 7

Frazier (30), Charleroi (38), Carmichaels (37), Mapletown (NA), Brownsville (26)

Springdale (23), Rochester (19), Sto-Rox (28), Summit Academy (21)