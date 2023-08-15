Foul play suspected in death of Shenango Township man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say foul play is suspected in the death of a man in Shenango Township.
State police said Jason Altman, 51, was found dead at a home on Old Chewton Road by a family member on Monday. In a release, officials said, "Evidence of foul-play was discovered at the scene."
Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
