Foul play suspected in death of Shenango Township man

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say foul play is suspected in the death of a man in Shenango Township. 

State police said Jason Altman, 51, was found dead at a home on Old Chewton Road by a family member on Monday. In a release, officials said, "Evidence of foul-play was discovered at the scene."

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

