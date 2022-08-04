Former Steelers RB Jack Deloplaine dies at 68

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jack Deloplaine, a former Steelers running back and two-time Super Bowl champion has died.

Deloplaine was nicknamed "Hydroplane" for how well he ran in wet conditions.

He was a member of the Steelers from 1976-1978 and while he did not register any statistics in either Super Bowl, Deloplaine recorded 165 yards and two touchdowns in 40 games played.

A cause of death has not been released.

He was 68.