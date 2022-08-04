Watch CBS News
Former Steelers RB Jack Deloplaine dies at 68

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jack Deloplaine, a former Steelers running back and two-time Super Bowl champion has died. 

Deloplaine was nicknamed "Hydroplane" for how well he ran in wet conditions. 

 He was a member of the Steelers from 1976-1978 and while he did not register any statistics in either Super Bowl, Deloplaine recorded 165 yards and two touchdowns in 40 games played. 

A cause of death has not been released. 

He was 68. 

August 4, 2022

