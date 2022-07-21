Watch CBS News
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to throw first pitch at 'Yinzerpalooza'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ben Roethlisberger has another throw left in his arm in Pittsburgh. 

While it will still be on the North Shore, it will happen a couple of blocks away from Heinz Field this time. 

The Pirates are hosting "Yinzerpalooza" on July 29 and the team announced that the recently-retired Steelers quarterback will toss out the ceremonial first pitch. 

The Friday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies will feature Ben on the mound for the first pitch, local Pittsburgh celebrities, and Pirates alumni. 

There will also be a pregame pierogi eating contest. 

After the game, Pittsburgh rockers The Clarks will put on a concert. 

You can get the details and tickets at this link

First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

