Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to throw first pitch at 'Yinzerpalooza'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ben Roethlisberger has another throw left in his arm in Pittsburgh.

While it will still be on the North Shore, it will happen a couple of blocks away from Heinz Field this time.

The Pirates are hosting "Yinzerpalooza" on July 29 and the team announced that the recently-retired Steelers quarterback will toss out the ceremonial first pitch.

Big Ben will be doing the honors on July 29. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 20, 2022

The Friday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies will feature Ben on the mound for the first pitch, local Pittsburgh celebrities, and Pirates alumni.

There will also be a pregame pierogi eating contest.

After the game, Pittsburgh rockers The Clarks will put on a concert.

