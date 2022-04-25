Former President Donald Trump coming to Greensburg for rally

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Greensburg for a rally.

The rally is in support of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who Trump has endorsed for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in next month's Pennsylvania primary.

Details on his website say the event is scheduled for May 6 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

Trump endorsed Oz after his first endorsed candidate Sean Parnell dropped out of the race to fight for custody of his children in a divorce battle.