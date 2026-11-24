Six former Pittsburgh Steelers players have advanced into the next phase of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that its selection committee has reduced its list of players up for induction to 52.

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown, Hines Ward, L.C. Greenwood and James Harrison are the six former Steelers on the ballot for the 2027 class.

Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowl titles as the starting quarterback for the Steelers, is in his first year of eligibility. During his 18 seasons in Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the playoffs 12 times and helped the team win the AFC North division eight times while making five AFC Championship Game appearances and three Super Bowl appearances. He holds several Steelers records, including passing yards, completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passer rating, and 300-yard passing games.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who ranks second all-time in receiving yards for the Steelers, is also in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. He became one of the most reliable wide receivers in football during the 2010s, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards twice during his time in Pittsburgh. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times while being named as a First-Team All-Pro in four of those seasons. Earlier this month, Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami.

Maurkice Pouncey, who spent his whole career in Pittsburgh and played center, snapping the ball to Roethlisberger, is in his second year of eligibility. In 2020, Pouncey was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, joining legendary Steelers center Mike Webster, who earned the same honors in the 1970s and 1980s.

Hines Ward, who holds the Steelers' all-time record for receiving yards, has been a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame for the past 10 seasons. During his career that spanned well over a decade, Ward had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood spent his entire 13-year career with the Steelers, playing a crucial part on the legendary Steel Curtain defense during the 1970s. Greenwood was drafted in the 10th round of the 1969 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the Steelers, he won four Super Bowls, was named a first-team All-Pro twice, and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He registered 14 fumble recoveries and 78 unofficial sacks, as the stat wasn't officially tracked until 1982. Greenwood has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist six times and was also a Seniors finalist for the Class of 2026, but has yet to be elected.

James Harrison became a feared member of the Steelers' defensive unit during the 2000s. The linebacker spent the majority of his career with the black and gold, playing 14 years for the Steelers and recording seven interceptions, 564 solo tackles, and 80 1/2 sacks. Harrison also made one of the most electrifying plays in Super Bowl history during Super Bowl 43, intercepting Kurt Warner and running the length of the field for a touchdown, helping the Steelers win their sixth Super Bowl championship. Harrison has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist four times for the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025, and now 2027.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee will reduce the list of eligible inductees to 25 players, with those results expected to be announced in about two weeks.