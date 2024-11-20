Former Steelers James Harrison and Hines Ward among semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) - Two more Steelers' legends have taken yet another step to being added among the all-time greats in Canton.

On Wednesday morning the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 25 modern-era players have been named semifinalists for the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Among them are former Steelers linebacker James Harrison and former wide receiver Hines Ward.

For Harrison, this is the third time he's been named a semifinalist for the hall, being named one between 2023 and now. For Ward, this is the ninth straight year he's been a semifinalist, beginning in 2017.

In his time with the Steelers, Ward recorded exactly 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He also was named the MVP of Super Bowl 40 when the Steelers defeated the Seahawks.

Harrison spent the majority of his career in the black and gold, playing 14 years for the Steelers and recording seven interceptions, 564 solo tackles, and 80.5 sacks.

He also made one of the most electrifying plays in Super Bowl history during Super Bowl 43, intercepting Kurt Warner and running the length of the field, helping the Steelers win their sixth Super Bowl championship.

This group of 25 was reduced from an initial group of 167 which were announced earlier this year and later this year, 10 more will be removed, taking this list to 15.

While the Hall of Fame does not have a set number of inductees, anywhere between four and eight new members are expected to be enshrined.

This year's class will be announced at the NFL Honors in New Orleans during Super Bowl Week and then they will be enshrined in August.