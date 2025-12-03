Former Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood named a finalist for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Another member of the Steelers' legendary Steel Curtain defense from the 1970s is one step closer to enshrinement in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Blue-Ribbon committee advanced the finalists in the coach, contributor, and seniors categories, and among those advanced in the seniors category is Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

Greenwood was with the Steelers for 170 games over 13 seasons after he was drafted in the 10th round of the 1969 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In his run with the Steelers, he won four Super Bowls, was a first-team All-Pro twice, and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

He registered, unofficially, as the stat wasn't tracked, 78 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries.

Greenwood died on September 29, 2013, in Pittsburgh, and the cause was deemed to be kidney failure. He was 67 years old.

Among the other senior finalists were Ken Anderson, a Cincinnati quarterback, and Roger Craig, the first NFL running back to register 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Meanwhile, the other two nominees who were advanced in the contributor and coaching categories are New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, each member of the selection committee can only vote for three of the five finalists, and a maximum of three of these finalists can be elected. Should none of the five finalists recieve 80% approval, the finalist who gets the most support would be elected to the 2026 class.