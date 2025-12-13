Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter Sr., highlight Steelers 2025 Hall of Honor Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be under the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium this week, but that won't be the only spotlight that happens during Monday's showdown on the gridiron.

At halftime, the Steelers will welcome their 2025 Steelers Hall of Honor class, and it includes three of the biggest names of the last 20 years, who also played pivotal roles in bringing the Super Bowl back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers Hall of Honor was created to recognize and honor members of the organization who made an impact both on and off the field.

This year, they'll welcome linebacker Joey Porter Sr., center Maurkice Pouncey, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"It's special to welcome a group of guys that mean so much to Steelers football, mean so much to our fans," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "These three guys made a difference for us over the course of their careers. So, this is a pretty special group and belongs in the Hall of Honor with the rest of the others."

The Hall of Honor was established in 2017 and is comprised of players, coaches, and front office personnel who have played a role in the success of the franchise since its inaugural season in 1933. In order for someone to be inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor, they must have been retired for at least three years and spent a minimum of three years with the Steelers organization.

Porter represented the heart and soul of a legendary defense

From the time he was drafted to the Steelers in the third round in 1999, Joey Porter Sr. was known for his heart, his leadership, and his tenacity on the football field.

"It's called the Hall of Honor for a reason," said Porter. "It's an honor to be in it. To be mentioned with all the guys that played before me that are in the Hall of Honor is special. Being in Pittsburgh, you know the tradition and what it means to play for the Steelers. So just to always be mentioned amongst the greats, that's what makes it amazing. It's an honor."

During his career, which spanned from 1999 until 2006 with the Steelers, he made three Pro Bowls and was a key contributor to the Super Bowl XL-winning Steelers.

"The 2005 run we went on to win Super Bowl XL," said Porter. "That is by far the best memory of my football-playing career."

After stops in Arizona and Miami, Porter returned home and spent five seasons as a coach with the Steelers.

Now, his son, Joey Porter Jr., is growing into a key piece of the Steelers' defense at cornerback.

A model of consistency at center - Pouncey among the greats

When it comes to the center position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it may not be the most glorious position, but there have been some all-time greats snapping the ball. They include two Pro Football Hall of Famers, Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson.

Though Pouncey may not be immortalized in Canton yet, he will be eligible beginning in 2026.

For now, though, he'll be honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his entire career from 2010 until 2020.

"It's surreal, especially with all the great guys that came before me," said Pouncey of being selected to the Hall of Honor. "It was a proud moment when I found out I was selected, and I am forever grateful."

Pouncey was drafted by the Steelers with the 18th overall pick in the 2010 draft, won the starting job out of camp his rookie year, and held onto it until he retired.

"For them to take that big of a chance on me in the first round and completely take me under their wings, it was more than football," he said. "This is a family organization, and I am forever indebted to the Rooney family for bringing me here."

In 2020, Pouncey was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, joining Webster, who earned the same honors in the 1970s and 1980s.

While not a guarantee, being named to an All-Decade Team usually precludes enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The longest-tenured Steeler: Big Ben

Number seven, Big Ben Roethlisberger played more games in the history of the franchise than any other player, with 249, but it came to an end when he retired in 2021 after 18 seasons.

During his time as the Steelers' quarterback, the Steelers went to the playoffs 12 times, won the AFC North eight times, played in the AFC Championship five times, and made three appearances in the Super Bowl, winning twice.

"All the legends that came through this organization before me, whose names are on that Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame wall," Roethlisberger said. "To be able to put my name with them is truly humbling. It's such an honor to play all 18 seasons with one team, and to be a Steeler has meant so much to me. There's no franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers and never will be in all of sports."

Roethlisberger holds several Steelers records, including passing yards, completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passer rating, and 300-yard passing games.