Former Peters Twp. standout Donovan McMillon announces commitment to Pitt after entering transfer portal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former WPIAL football standout who entered the transfer portal is coming back home to play at the University of Pittsburgh.

Donovan McMillon, a safety from Peters Township who spent two years playing at the University of Florida has announced his commitment to play at Pitt.

McMillon graduated from Peters Township in 2021, choosing to head south to Gainesville to play for the Gators.

Mike Darnay

Earlier this month, McMillon announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Following that announcement, McMillon received offers from Pitt, Kansas, Nebraska, Miami, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Mississipi State, Boston College, and Kansas State.

During his time at Florida, the 6'1", 205 lb. safety played in 25 games across two seasons, primarily in a special teams role.

McMillon is the second former WPIAL player to transfer back to the hometown Pitt Panthers after entering the transfer portal, joining Pine-Richland graduate Phil Jurkovec.