Former Somerset County 911 director arrested for child molestation
SOMERSET (KDKA) - The former Somerset County 911 Director, Brad Lavan has been arrested on child molestation charges.
His arrest comes following a months-long investigation.
Police and the Somerset District Attorney are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the case.
