Former Somerset County 911 director arrested for child molestation

By Erika Stanish

SOMERSET (KDKA) - The former Somerset County 911 Director, Brad Lavan has been arrested on child molestation charges. 

His arrest comes following a months-long investigation. 

Police and the Somerset District Attorney are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the case. 

We will have a crew at the press conference and provide more details once they become available. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 10:00 AM

