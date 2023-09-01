Former Somerset County 911 director arrested for child molestation

SOMERSET (KDKA) - The former Somerset County 911 Director, Brad Lavan has been arrested on child molestation charges.

His arrest comes following a months-long investigation.

Police and the Somerset District Attorney are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the case.

