Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar expected to throw this week at NFL combine

Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is expected to throw this week at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported late Tuesday that Allar will throw at the combine in Indianapolis this week.

Allar, who was recently listed by ESPN as one of the top ten quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, underwent surgery in October after suffering a broken left ankle during Penn State's game against Northwestern.

Before he was injured against Northwestern, Allar had 1,100 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games for Penn State.

During his junior season, Allar led Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals, losing to Notre Dame in heartbreaking fashion.

ESPN projected Allar to be picked late in the second day of the upcoming draft or early in the draft's third day.

"He's an above-average intermediate passer who isn't afraid to test tight windows and can accurately hit routes in between the numbers," Allar's scouting report reads. "He exhausts progressions and delivers to targets, and he has more than enough arm strength to succeed at the next level. He also has the mobility to navigate the pocket and gain yardage that's available."

Quarterbacks are expected to participate in on-field workouts at the NFL's scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.