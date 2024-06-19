Former North Braddock officer charged with dealing cocaine

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former North Braddock officer is accused of trafficking cocaine and using his resources to protect the operation from police detection, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

A grand jury recommended charges against Craig Gibson for allegedly trafficking drugs in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said.

Prosecutors said they presented evidence to the grand jury that showed while Gibson was a police officer, he was also a drug runner who used privileged information to protect a supplier.

Investigators said Gibson bragged to the supplier about his access to police radios, the 911 dispatch system and other resources that showed how many officers were on drug enforcement duties and where.

"When law enforcement officers break the law they are sworn to uphold, it undermines the entire criminal justice system and scars the reputations of the many officers making daily sacrifices to keep us all safe," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release.

The collaborative investigation uncovered evidence of drug trafficking through surveillance and search warrants and is still ongoing, the attorney general's office said.

Gibson is charged with corrupt organizations, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstructing administration of law, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.

"The arrest of a law enforcement officer accused of abusing his position to line his own pockets through the drug trade stands among the most dangerous and disheartening events for our community," FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said in a press release. "Trust lies at the cornerstone of protecting our communities, and it is critical to carrying out that mission. This investigation emphasizes the importance the FBI and our partners place on upholding the law, no matter who you are or what position you hold."