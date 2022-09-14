Former NFL player Rontez Miles wanted by North Versailles Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former NFL player and current Woodland Hills football coach is accused of beating a woman bloody in front of her young son.

North Versailles Police say Rontez Miles of Forest Hills attacked a woman at a home along Edward Street on Monday.

Police say the woman told them Miles forced his way into her home and dragged her out of bed by her hair -- then forcing her outside and beating her in the face and head.

Police say this was followed by his starting to destroy her car.

The woman says she escaped and barricaded herself in her son's room.

Miles played football for California University of Pa. and was signed by the New York Jets in 2013. He last played in the NFL in 2019.