Former Greensburg police chief sentenced to 15 months in federal prison

Former Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning has been sentenced to serve 15 months in federal prison.

Last year, Shawn Denning pleaded guilty to being involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma.

When the federal charges were filed, authorities said Denning had been having conversations with a confidential information with the DEA and that Denning would facilitate getting drugs and connecting the information with them for distribution over a 16-month period.

Authorities said some drugs were sourced in California and Arizona and then delivered to the informant through the mail.

Denning worked with at least three sources to distribute drugs, even sending what they called menus, listing products and prices, authorities said.

Denning also admitted to conspiring with a former officer, Regina McAtee, who also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning is facing six federal criminal charges for selling various narcotics. KDKA