Former dance studio catches fire in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An old dance studio in South Park Township caught fire on Monday evening.

An aerial view from the KDKA Drone Team showed smoke pouring from the former Ruby Daugherty and Sherry's School of Dance along Brownsville Road.

The flames ate right through the building's roof.

A massive fire broke out Monday evening at the former Ruby Daughety and Sherry's School of Dance in South Park Township. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Firefighters battled the intense flames for several hours from the air with ladders and from the ground.

"I couldn't believe it went up that quick," said Roy Ankrom. "With this many fire trucks and how long it took them to get it under control, it's crazy."

The fire department says that no one was inside when the fire started and now the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine a cause.