Former coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting children faces more charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former teacher and youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting several children he coached is facing more charges. 

Eric Fairman, who worked at three local school districts, is now accused by 14 young men who were between the ages of 10 and 12 years old when the alleged abuse happened.

Fairman was a math teacher at McKeesport Middle School, the varsity baseball coach at Keystone Oaks and a coach and substitute teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School.

