Former Butler School Board member put on probation for violating sexual violence order

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Butler Area School Board member is now on probation for violating a temporary sexual violence order. 

A judge said William Halle violated the order when he posted on Facebook.

Halle was sentenced to six months in jail and then put on parole. 

Weeks after the order, he was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old who worked at his outreach center. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

