Pennsylvania food company covers vet fees for dog rescued with cheese ball jar on her head

A Pennsylvania food company said it will cover the vet fees for Dallas Cheddar, a pup that was rescued with a cheese ball jar stuck on her head.

Hanover Foods said the dog had her head jammed in a cheese ball barrel that's manufactured by Bickel's Snack Foods, one of its divisions.

"Long story short, our company decided to pay the veterinary fees associated with getting Dallas Cheddar back in her paws out of our love for dogs and to unconditionally give back to the community who support our brand," the Hanover-based company wrote on Facebook.

(Photo: Canine Rescue of Central PA/Facebook)

The search for Dallas began after someone spotted her in the area of Dillsburg, York County. After two days of searching, the dog was found at 3 a.m. in a cornfield, thanks to the help of drone pilots.

Dallas is now in a foster home, focusing on hydration, relaxation and slowly getting her weight up. In an update on Friday night, Canine Rescue of Central Pennsylvania said Dallas, who was engorged with ticks when she was found, has Lyme and anaplasmosis diseases, so she's being treated with antibiotics.

"We just can't stress enough how impossible this mission would have been to save Dallas without the help of our community," the rescue wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Our organization would also not be standing if it weren't for our generous donors! Every donation big and small helps us support our mission of helping dogs in helpless situations. We want to be able to help many more just like Dallas!"

Dallas and the CRCPA team want to say thank you to all of the amazing support from all of our followers old and new!... Posted by Canine Rescue of Central PA on Sunday, August 24, 2025