Drones help find dog with jar stuck on head in Pennsylvania

A dog with a jar stuck on its head was rescued in central Pennsylvania after a two-day search involving multiple organizations and two drone pilots.

Canine Rescue of Central PA said the search for the dog began on Monday after she was spotted in the area of Dillsburg, York County, with a pretzel jar on her head.

The rescue teamed up with Find Toby in PA and continued to search throughout the day. The operation stretched on into Tuesday, and as one group wrapped up at 10 p.m., another stepped in, "along with two remarkable drone pilots whose help changed everything," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dallas, named in honor of drone pilot Dallas Fuhrman, was found deep in a cornfield, disoriented, exhausted, and still stuck in the jar.

(Photo: Canine Rescue of Central PA/Facebook)

"Thanks to calm coordination and incredible teamwork," the rescue said Dallas was safely captured and rushed to the vet. At the time, she was severely dehydrated, engorged with ticks and clearly in distress.

Dallas is now beginning her recovery, and in an update posted on Wednesday, the rescue said the vet called her resilient, and considering all she's been through, her bloodwork looks pretty good. Now they're working on slowly feeding her and getting a foster home lined up.

"The rescue of Dallas was only possible because of a compassionate community that refused to give up. From drone pilots to search teams to every person who kept sharing her story — Thank you!!!" the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.