Bright lights seen in the sky across western Pennsylvania believed to be Florida rocket launch

Overnight, several viewers reached out to KDKA-TV about a strange sighting in the sky across several areas.

Whether it was Westmoreland County or Butler County, something seemed to light up the sky.

Seen in the sky over Greensburg Brad Skero

View of the rocket in Renfrew, Butler County Gordon Baker

This obviously brings up plenty of questions, including "what was that?"

Well, a check with the KDKA First Alert Weather Team launched a theory!

According to them, a space rocket was launched right around the same time in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket blasts off

The United Launch Alliance launched its first operational Vulcan rocket on Tuesday, which boosted two military satellites into space as part of the first U.S. Space Force-danctioned flight.

The launch was part of replacing the Atlas 5 satellite and retired Deltas.

It's the Pentagon's first experimental navigation satellite since the 1970s.