Florida man sentenced for targeting elderly Pennsylvania residents as part of burglary spree

A Florida man will spend the next 2 ½ to 20 years in state prison for his role in targeting elderly western Pennsylvania residents as part of a burglary spree.

Steve Nichols, 57, previously pleaded guilty to seven burglaries across Butler, Erie, Indiana, Lackawanna and Westmoreland counties, and was recently sentenced in Butler County, according to a media release from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Nichols' son, Archie Marino, was also charged in the scheme.

An investigation found that Nichols was part of a burglary team that posed as utility workers to deceive and distract homeowners.

"The defendant was the engineer of this criminal conduct, intentionally targeting older Pennsylvanians because he felt they were more vulnerable to be duped," Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

The investigation also found that many victims were in their 80s and home alone during the crimes.

One man from the team was in charge of distracting homeowners while another would scour the homes for cash, jewelry, coins and other valuables.

The Office of Attorney General Organized Crime Section analyzed bank, rental car, and cellphone records, as well as video from doorbell cameras.

"My office is committed to holding fully accountable those who threaten the sanctity of our homes. This case should serve as a reminder for residents to remain vigilant when contacted by people they do not know," Sunday said.