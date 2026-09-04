Flooding swamps concertgoers at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Heavy rain forced concertgoers out of their seats at The Pavilion at Star Lake ahead of a Rüfüs Du Sol concert, temporarily flooding a portion of the venue in Washington County on Thursday night.

Videos posted to social media show ankle-deep water in front of the stage and in at least the first few rows of the venue.

Heavy rain forced concertgoers out of their seats at The Pavilion at Star Lake ahead of a Rüfüs Du Sol concert on Sept. 3, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Reynolds)

Louis Surma, who said he was sitting in the front row of seats ahead of the electronic music group's show, said the flooding began after severe weather battered the venue, with heavy wind blowing rain into The Pavilion at Star Lake. Lightning forced a pause in the show.

"Everyone had to evacuate, and then all of a sudden, all this water — the venue sloped downwards — so all of a sudden, all this water just started rushing down," Surma said. "It was about ankle deep. And that's when I had to get up and run to the back of the venue, so I didn't get my feet drenched."

That's where he was joined by concertgoers from the lawn who'd come under the pavilion to seek shelter from the rain and lightning. While chaotic, people handled it well, he said, accounting for attendees and the venues.

Eventually, the rain let up, and crews moved the water out and dried things up, allowing the show to begin. But Surma said that by that time, some people had already left or decided to skip the show. He did not.

"It was awesome. It was definitely worth the wait," Surma said.

The venue posted on social media, thanking people for braving the storm.