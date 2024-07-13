First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigning in Pittsburgh today

First Lady Jill Biden and former President Donald Trump in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a busy political day in western Pennsylvania with both former President Donald Trump and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in town this afternoon.

The former president will be campaigning in Butler County today - holding a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. That will be at 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler.

Then, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Pittsburgh with the White House announcing on Wednesday she will speak at an Italian Sons and Daughters dinner. That will also be at 5 p.m. She's expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport an hour before the event.

This marks the First Lady's third visit to Pittsburgh this summer.

Of course, it's a busy time for politics in the Commonwealth because as usual, Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election.

Meanwhile, away from Pittsburgh, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia, as well.

KDKA will have coverage of both visits today, with our news crews heading to the First Lady's event as well as the former president's rally.

Full coverage can be expected tonight on KDKA-TV News at 6:00.

