First ever 'Pierogi Party' helps senior citizens in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - Saturday in Uniontown, dozens of volunteers were in the kitchen cooking up some love for the elderly.

They made over 1,000 pierogies at the Fayette County Community Action Center as part of the first-ever pierogi party.

It was hosted by former State Representative Matt Dowling and his wife Rebecca.

Over the next several weeks, the pierogies will keep over 200 residents happy, full, and feeling good all because they were treated to a home-cooked meal.