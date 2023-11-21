First Alert Weather: Rain expected through at least 5 p.m. Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain has arrived, and we should be dealing with rain and windy conditions through the evening commute today.

Daily average High: 49 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:14 Sunset: 4:59

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to icing chances in the Laurels.

Aware: Thanksgiving Day is looking dry and seasonal.

Rain totals of around a half inch to three-quarters of an inch are expected today. A wintry mix of mostly rain is expected for the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures there are hovering in the mid to low 30s. Please be aware that slick spots will be possible if traveling through the Laurels. The Winter Weather Advisory comes to an end at noon.

Starting at noon, a wind advisory kicks off for the Laurels and communities around it including all of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. Wind gusts could top 50mph. Model data shows widespread gusts of 45mph or higher. The wind advisory goes through 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving day is looking dry and seasonal. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Morning lows will dip to the low 30s. The days around Thanksgiving are looking dry and fairly seasonal.

After Wednesday morning's isolated rain chance, the next chance for rain comes on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

