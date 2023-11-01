First Alert Weather: Pittsburgh area sees first snowfall and winter weather conditions of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a First Alert Weather Day for the winter weather conditions we're seeing this morning!

We're seeing our first round of snow for the first day of November!

AWARE: Scattered snow with possible snow squalls this morning with freezing temperatures and blustery winds

Daily average High: 57° Low: 38°

Sunrise: 7:51 AM

Sunset: 6:18 PM

Scattered lake-effect snow showers arrived overnight and dropped a quick dusting in some locations.

Higher elevations and the I-80 corridor have a chance to see up to an inch! This morning, we're experiencing a hard freeze again since temperatures are in the low 30s with some places the 20s.

Thanks to lake effect and low pressure system centered up to the north, we'll continue to see scattered snow into the afternoon then clouds will decrease by tonight.

Today's highs will remain below average by almost 15-20° in the low 40s with blustery winds. We have a First Alert Weather Day in place because there might be some snow squalls that could occur anytime today.

If this does happen, there will be a quick drop in visibility and possible snow accumulations. Be cautious on the roadways if you do encounter any squalls!

We eventually see the sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head closer to the weekend. Starting tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny but still chilly in the low to mid 40s for highs.

It will be dry but cold for the Steelers game Thursday night with temperatures in the low 40s to upper 30s by the end of the game. Friday will be back in the 50s and so will this weekend.

Saturday will be dry, but more isolated showers arrive for Sunday. So unfortunately, it may not be a rain-free weekend again.

