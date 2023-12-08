First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy skies, high back in the 50s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I hate to have to "yada yada yada" over the best part of the forecast (highs in the mid-50s today, highs near 60 Saturday) but I want to get right to what looks to be a VERY busy day on Sunday when it comes to the weather.

If there ever was a 100 percent chance for precip Sunday is that day.

Rain arrives early with scattered to widespread rain starting just before midnight. The rain continues through the morning and into the afternoon. The consistent rain should keep any severe weather chances to a minimum as a cold front makes its way through our region around 1 p.m.

We will then see temperatures quickly dropping. Morning temps through noon will be in the 50s. We will be in the 30s by 4 p.m. with rain fairly quickly changing over to snow for the afternoon to evening.

Snow is going to come down very heavily and will quickly cover the ground.

Forecast for this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Slushy conditions should be expected on roads.

Snow will continue on Monday morning but will be more scattered after 4 a.m. with lake-effect snow showers around for the rest of the morning. Roads shouldn't be too bad for the morning commute but there will be some problem spots in areas like the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

While most places will see temperatures above 32° through most of the event, higher elevations will see their temperatures below 32°. Snow totals could top 8" in some spots of the Laurels.

Back to today, highs should return to the 50s today after we saw a high of 46 degrees yesterday. We will also see more sunshine today with stubborn clouds sticking around into the late afternoon hours on Thursday.

Temperatures should already be in the 50s by noon.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Saturday will be the nicest day of the week despite the chance for an isolated shower or two.

Highs will soar to near 60. It will be a little windy with winds out of the southwest at 7-15 mph. Morning lows will be in the 40s.

Enjoy!

7-day forecast: December 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

