First Alert Weather: Friday will be the hottest day of the year so far

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than likely today is going to be the second 90° day of the year.

It's been a slow start to us hitting the 90s this year. In a normal year, the average number of 90 degrees would be between four and five.

Recently though it's been a struggle for Pittsburgh to hit the 90-degree mark.

High temperatures for region - July 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Last year the city (or the NWS offices in Moon) hit 90° just 4 times. The thirty-year average amount of 90 degrees days is just over 10 a year.

2021 was just slightly better with us hitting the 90s on five occasions. We did hit 90° twenty times in 2020. 2018 was also an above-average year of hitting the 90s, as we hit the magic number 14 times.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, severe weather will be possible with about half of Western Pennsylvania under a level two 'slight' risk of severe weather. Strong winds are the biggest concern and storm chances will peak between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Severe weather outlook for the area - July 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Outside of that window, the chance for severe storms will be pretty low. The chance for storms themselves will also be low with some light-passing rain showers likely around as the sun comes up. Besides strong wind speeds, downpours and frequent lightning will also make storms dangerous.

Behind the storms, the rest of the weekend is looking pretty good with Saturday highs still expected to hit the upper 80s (I wouldn't be surprised if we don't get back about 85 degrees for the afternoon to be honest).

Sunday highs should hit the low 80s and on Monday we probably won't hit 80 with highs just expected to hit the upper 70s.

7-day forecast: July 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

