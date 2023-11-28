First Alert Weather: Cold and windy Tuesday; snow showers, squalls expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not going to be too pleasant for those stuck outside for extended amounts of time today.

Daily average High: 46 Low: 31

Sunrise: 7:22 Sunset: 4:56

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today's a First Alert Weather Day due to snow and cold temperatures in place.

Aware: The coldest weather of this round will happen on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 20s for the day, with gusty winds topping 30 mph. Some places in the Laurels could see winds gusting past 40 mph. On top of the cold weather, off and on and intense snow bands are expected to be around for most of the day. Today's going to be one of those days where you go from little to no snow to heavy snow within seconds. This will create hazardous conditions for anyone out on area roads. Visibilities also will be limited at times due to heavy snow.

Getting into the day, Pittsburgh has already seen our daily high hit this morning at 29 degrees. This is the second day in a row where our daily highs have been hit before sunrise. The rest of the day will be spent in the mid to low 20s. Afternoon temperatures should be in the mid-20s but will feel like it's in single digits for those stuck outside without proper protection. Dressing in layers with the correct clothes will go a long way to making it feel nice.

Snowfall totals in Pittsburgh for the day will probably be somewhere around a half-inch. Most areas won't have any snow on the ground by midnight tonight.

The cold chilly weather sticks around through Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to dip to the teens in Pittsburgh. Highs on Wednesday should hit the upper 30s, though. Thursday highs will be in the mid-40s. Rain showers return Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, with the rest of the weekend looking dry. Highs hit the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

