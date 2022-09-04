Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters called to Kane Regional Hospital due to faulty air handling unit

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters called to hospital over faulty electrical issue
Firefighters called to hospital over faulty electrical issue 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.

The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.

After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.

No injuries were reported.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.