Firefighters called to Kane Regional Hospital due to faulty air handling unit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.
The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.
After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.