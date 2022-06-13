Firefighters battle hay shed fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A fire inside a hay shed kept firefighters busy for hours overnight in Westmoreland County.
The fire broke out along Bergman Road in Derry Township.
Crews at the scene told KDKA that 250 bales of hay were inside the shed when the flames were sparked.
The fire was believed to have been started by spontaneous combustion.
No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.