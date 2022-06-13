Firefighters battle hay shed fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A fire inside a hay shed kept firefighters busy for hours overnight in Westmoreland County.

The fire broke out along Bergman Road in Derry Township.

Firefighters spent hours battling flames in a hay shed along Bergman Road in Derry Township on Jun. 13th, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews at the scene told KDKA that 250 bales of hay were inside the shed when the flames were sparked.

The fire was believed to have been started by spontaneous combustion.

No injuries have been reported.