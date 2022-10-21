Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle flames at Kennedy Township home

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Kennedy Township was heavily damaged by flames overnight.

The fire broke out along Brentwood Drive just before midnight on Thursday night. 

kdka-brentwood-drive-kennedy-township-fire.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The fire chief tells KDKA that one person who lived at the home safely was able to get out. 

No one was injured, but the house is likely a total loss.

The fire marshal is now investigating. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 2:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.