Firefighters battle flames at Kennedy Township home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Kennedy Township was heavily damaged by flames overnight.

The fire broke out along Brentwood Drive just before midnight on Thursday night.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The fire chief tells KDKA that one person who lived at the home safely was able to get out.

No one was injured, but the house is likely a total loss.

The fire marshal is now investigating.