Firefighters able to quickly extinguish banana truck fire in Westmoreland County
NEW STANTON (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a banana truck caught fire in Westmoreland County.
According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the New Stanton Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and once they arrived, they found a trailer on fire.
They were able to quickly knock down the fire, but the trailer was destroyed.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
