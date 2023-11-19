Watch CBS News
Firefighters able to quickly extinguish banana truck fire in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

NEW STANTON (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a banana truck caught fire in Westmoreland County. 

According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the New Stanton Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and once they arrived, they found a trailer on fire. 

Crews just cleared the scene of a tractor trailer fire at the New Stanton Service Plaza on the PA Turnpike. Due to the...

Posted by Youngwood Volunteer Fire Dept. on Saturday, November 18, 2023

They were able to quickly knock down the fire, but the trailer was destroyed. 

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. 

First published on November 19, 2023 / 7:34 AM EST

