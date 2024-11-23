Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured battling late-night house fire in Homewood

By Patrick Damp

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) - One firefighter was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in a fall while battling a house fire in Homewood late on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, as crews were leaving the scene of a fire on Race Street, they observed smoke and fire coming from another home, this time in the 7300 block of Idlewild Street. 

During the firefight, one of the firefighters was injured after falling from a ladder while attempting to get to the second story. As they were climbing the ladder, falling debris hit them and caused them to fall onto the porch. 

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and get it under control around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

The home was abandoned with no one inside and there were no other injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

