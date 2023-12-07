Pittsburgh-area firefighter accused of sexually assaulting 2 teenage girls at station

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A firefighter is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls at his fire station in West Mifflin.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Barker, a firefighter at the West Mifflin #2 Duquesne Annex VFC Station, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim told police she was 14 years old when on Oct. 9, Barker sent her explicit messages and a picture she believed was taken in the fire station bathroom. In a text message, police said Barker apologized for being 20 years old and told her he loved her.

The next day, the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old went to the Annex Fire Station and met Barker. Police said Barker asked the 14-year-old girl to speak with him in private, and then he sexually assaulted her. After that, according to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old girl told police Barker lured her to the back of the truck bay near the bathroom, and then kissed her while she struggled to break free.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Barker is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls at West Mifflin #2 Duquesne Annex VFC Station. (Photo: Provided)

On Oct. 15, the 15-year-old girl said Barker asked to come over to her house, asked her to have sex with him and then again sexually assaulted her.

The 15-year-old told police Barker had also sent her sexually explicit pictures and videos that appeared to have been taken in the fire station's bathroom.

Barker was arrested on Thursday, the West Mifflin police chief said.

In a statement, the Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company said it removed Barker from its organization and has been cooperative with police. The company said the safety and wellbeing of the community "are of the utmost importance to us."

"The actions of one individual do not reflect the values or dedication of the Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company as a whole. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving and protecting the community, and we will continue to work diligently to maintain the trust and confidence of those we serve," the statement read in part.