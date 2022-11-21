Mini-bottles of Fireball whiskey top-selling spirit for 2022, report shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has released its report for 2021-22.

Residents in Allegheny County spent more than $300,000 between 2021 and 2022, compared to about $267,000 in Philadelphia County.

Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties accounted for 35 percent of sales despite making up less than 30 percent of the state's population.

Unflavored vodka was at the top of the list in 52 counties. The remaining 15 opted for American Whiskey.

The most popular spirit in Pennsylvania was Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, selling $4.5 million worth of its 50ml bottles. New Amsterdam Vodka came in at No. 2. Tito's Handmade Vodka rounded out the other three spots in the Top 5.

Over the last year, the top wine sold in the state was La Marca Prosecco, followed by Cavit Pinot Grigio and Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay.