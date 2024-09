JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews are responding to a fire at Jefferson Hospital.

The hospital on Coal Valley Road is on lockdown while crews fight the fire. No injuries have been reported.

(Photo: KDKA)

Photos from the scene show crews focused on the roof.

Officials haven't released any details yet, and it's unclear what led to the fire.

