Fire investigators looking into early morning house fire in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is under investigation.

Crews were called to Becks Run Road early this morning around 6:45 a.m.

No one was inside and the fire was knocked down quickly, but investigators along with police remained on the scene.

A neighbor told KDKA they did not hear the fire at the time and it's unclear if anyone does live inside the home.

