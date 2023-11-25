Watch CBS News
Fire investigators looking into early morning house fire in Carrick

By Lauren Linder, Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is under investigation. 

Crews were called to Becks Run Road early this morning around 6:45 a.m. 

No one was inside and the fire was knocked down quickly, but investigators along with police remained on the scene. 

A neighbor told KDKA they did not hear the fire at the time and it's unclear if anyone does live inside the home. 

We are on the scene and will bring you the latest as updates become available. 

November 25, 2023

